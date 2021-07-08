Longtime ICM Senior Vice President Erin Oremland Departs for City National Bank (EXCLUSIVE)

ICM Partners’ senior vice president of administration Erin Oremland is resigning her post after nearly two decades.

The well-liked agency fixture has accepted an SVP role in the treasury management solutions division at City National Bank, whose client base is largely comprised of Hollywood business managers. The institution also estimates it helped secure 10,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans worth more than $1.2 billion for the entertainment industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In her new role, Oremland will help create and deliver payment solutions for City National’s entertainment clients, with a particular focus on talent agencies. She will also help clients identify and implement technology solutions to help improve payment processes. Oremland will work across City National and its software subsidiaries — Datafaction, Exactuals and FilmTrack — to ensure that clients are able to maximize capabilities for payment, data workflows and advanced analytics. She will report to Verna Grayce Chao.

“I’m thrilled that Erin is joining our team because she will help us better serve talent agencies’ and other entertainment corporate clients’ rapidly changing digital needs around payments,” said Chao, EVP of treasury management solutions. “Erin is a creative and solution-oriented leader, and her expertise will help us continue to differentiate City National as the unparalleled leader in entertainment business banking.”

At ICM, Oremland managed client accounting, services and administration for 18 different lines of business. She also was responsible for implementing corporate policy and procedural changes, particularly around accounting and client management.

“City National is a leader in entertainment banking, and I’m truly honored to be joining this nationally recognized team,” Oremland said. “I’m really looking forward to meeting clients and helping them evolve their payments processes and systems.”

City National counts $83.4 billion in assets, servicing locations in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. With investment affiliates, the company manages or administers $93.2 billion in assets.