IATSE Calls Strike Authorization Vote, as AMPTP Balks at Latest Contract Offer

IATSE on Monday called for a strike authorization vote, after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers declined to respond to the union’s latest contract offer.

The union’s 13 West Coast locals have been bargaining for several months on a new three-year agreement. The union is seeking to address long hours, with contract provisions that would include more rest breaks and longer “turnaround” times between production days.

“Today, the AMPTP informed the IATSE that they do not intend to respond to our comprehensive package proposal presented to them over a week ago,” the union told members. “This failure to continue negotiating can only be interpreted one way. They simply will not address the core issues we have repeatedly advocated for from the beginning. As a result, we will now proceed with a nationwide strike authorization vote to demonstrate our commitment to achieving the change that is long overdue in this industry.”

The vote, assuming it passes, would strengthen the hand of union negotiators, who are also seeking concessions on issues including pension and health care funding.

The union expects to send an email to members on Oct. 1, asking them to vote electronically. The result of the vote would be announced on Oct. 4. That time frame allows for the union to educate its members about the vote.

For each of the 13 locals, 75% of the voting members would have to vote “yes” in order for that union’s delegates to support the authorization. The vote would have to be approved by a majority of delegates across all locals.

The 13 locals represent 60,000 members, including grips, hair and makeup stylists, boom operators, editors, and many other entertainment crafts. Locals 600, 700 and 800 — representing the camera operators, editors and art directors, respectively — are national unions, which means that if they go on strike, their members would walk off the job across the country. The other 10 unions are limited to the Los Angeles area.