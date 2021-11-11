IATSE Chief Urges Members to Ratify Contract That Brings ‘Meaningful Improvements on All Priorities’

IATSE International chief Matthew Loeb is urging members to vote to approve the master film and TV contract that was reached last month after down-to-the-wire negotiations and a strike authorization vote.

In a lengthy message to members sent Thursday, the day before voting begins, Loeb asserted that the hard-fought deal includes “meaningful improvements on all of our priorities.” He noted the difficult road to reaching an agreement on economic issues as well as progress in working conditions, limited long hours, ensuring 10 hours of turnaround time and dedicated weekends, among other measures.

“The dynamics of these negotiations were like none other, taking place during a global pandemic, through a remote-meeting platform, after an unprecedented industry shut-down (which affected the lives of virtually everyone),” Loeb wrote.

“Nonetheless, the proposals we took to the negotiating table focused upon bread-and-butter issues—essential issues for the motion picture and television industries’ workers. We negotiated for the necessary components that you need to carry out your jobs: rest at the end of a day and on the weekend; meal breaks during the day; leave if you get sick; living wages; secure health and retirement benefits; and improved wages and working conditions on streaming productions. The IATSE has led other entertainment industry unions and guilds by adding Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a holiday in its contract—an accomplishment that we hope will be recognized by the entire industry,” he wrote.

The online vote to ratify the three-year pact ends Monday.

Here is Loeb’s complete message: