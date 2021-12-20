Jenny Slate and Charlie Day Rebound From Relationship Doldrums in ‘I Want You Back’ Trailer

Misery loves company — that old adage rings true in the first trailer for “I Want You Back,” a new romantic comedy starring Jenny Slate and Charlie Day.

On Monday, Amazon Studios debuted first-look footage — naturally scored to the Jackson 5 song that inspired the movie’s title — which begins as Slate and Day’s lovesick character’s meet for the first time while crying in a stairwell.

“You have mascara all over your face,” Day’s character Peter tells Slate’s Emma. She points to his cheek and responds, “You actually have, like, a piece of toilet paper.. or something?”

They instantly bond over being dumped by their respective partners. As thirty-somethings, they’re equally terrified that their shot at a fairytale life — complete with marriage, kids and houses in the suburbs — has been ruined. With zero prospects on the horizon and the thought of dying alone looming large (“We’re each other’s sadness sisters,” Emma asserts), they hatch a desperate plan to win back their exes, who are already in new relationships.

Timed to Valentine’s Day, the movie will land Feb. 11 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Jason Orley, who previously directed Pete Davidson in the coming-of-age comedy “Big Time Adolescence,” helms “I Want You Back.” Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, best known as showrunners on “This Is Us” and screenwriters of Fox’s teen romance drama “Love, Simon,” penned the script. Supporting cast members include “The Good Place” star Manny Jacinto (with long hair!), Gina Rodriguez of “Jane the Virgin” fame and Scott Eastwood.

Watch the trailer below: