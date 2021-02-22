Jenny Slate, Charlie Day, Manny Jacinto to Star in Amazon Studios’ Romantic Comedy ‘I Want You Back’

Jenny Slate and Charlie Day have been tapped to star in a new romantic comedy from Amazon Studios.

In the movie, titled “I Want You Back,” Slate and Day will play 30somethings, dumped by their respective partners and terrified that their shot at a fairytale life — complete with marriage, kids and houses in the suburbs — are over. With no prospects on the horizon and the thought of dying alone looming, they hatch a desperate plan to win back their exes, who are already in new relationships.

Along with Slate and Day, the ensemble cast includes “The Good Place” star Manny Jacinto, Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood.

Jason Orley is directing the film. It was written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the co-showrunners of “This Is Us” who penned the script for the coming-of-age movie “Love, Simon.”

Production is slated to start early next month in Atlanta.

“I immediately fell in love with Isaac and Elizabeth’s funny, heartfelt script,” says Orley, who previously directed “Big Time Adolescence” starring Pete Davidson. “I am so honored that they, along with the amazing team at Amazon are allowing me to bring their timeless love story to life, and that I get to do it with such an incredible group of actors.”

Adds Aptaker and Berger, “We have assembled a phenomenally talented cast of comedy all-stars and have the wonderful Jason Orley at the helm to tell this story of passion, heartbreak, and the lengths people will go to in the name of true love.”

Peter Safran and John Rickard of the Safran Company will serve as producers, along with Aptaker and Berger of The Walk-Up Company. Day is executive producing the film with Adam Londy and Bart Lipton.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see this amazing ensemble come aboard this fun and witty story that audiences will fall in love with,” says Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.