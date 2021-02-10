Hulu to Release WeWork Doc, Soleil Moon Frye’s ‘Kid 90’ This Spring

Hulu has three documentaries — “WeWork,” “Kid 90” and “Sasquatch” — slated to release on the streaming service this spring.

“Kid 90,” an intimate look at young Hollywood starlets growing up in the 1990s, will be available to stream on March 12. Directed by Soleil Moon Frye, the film uses hundreds of hours of footage captured by the child actress after she became known to the world as Punky Brewster. “Kid 90” is described as a “deeply personal coming-of-age story” that explores how “sometimes we need to look back to find our way forward.” It includes interviews with fellow child actors David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, Tori Leonard and Heather McComb. STX produced the film.

“WeWork: Or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn” will premiere on April 2. Incorporating interviews with journalists, experts, high-ranking former employees and prior WeWork members, the feature documentary explores the rise and fall of founder Adam Neumann and one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles. It was directed by Jed Rothstein and executive produced by Campfire, Forbes and Olive Hill Media.

“Sasquatch” will debut on April 20. Directed by Joshua Rofé and executive produced by brothers Mark and Jay Duplass, the doc centers on investigative journalist David Holthouse as he returns to the scene of a potential crime 25 years later in search of evidence. The logline reads: “While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. As he pulls at the threads of this story he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.”