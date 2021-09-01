‘Vacation Friends’ Lands Sequel, ‘Honeymoon Friends,’ From 20th Century Studios

The “Vacation Friends” will be back for another wild and raunchy ride, as 20th Century Studios has set a sequel to the couples comedy starring John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner.

“Vacation Friends,” which is now streaming on Hulu, followed Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji), a straight-laced couple who head to Mexico for a romantic getaway. Things immediately go awry and the couple makes friends with the wild and thrill-seeking Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), embarking on a whirlwind bonding adventure during their week away from reality. But when it’s time to return home, the relationship takes an awkward turn as Ron and Kyla aren’t ready for the vacation friendship to end.

Directed by Clay Tarver, “Vacation Friends” was written by Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Tarver, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The movie was produced by Todd Garner and Timothy M. Bourne, with Steve Pink and Sean Robins serving as executive producers.

Alongside the movie’s main cast, Tarver and Garner are expected to return for the sequel.

“Vacation Friends” debuted Aug. 27 on Hulu domestically and on Disney Plus internationally as a Star Original. The movie was 20th Century Studios’ first film to have a simultaneous global release on the Hulu and Disney Plus streaming platforms.

Theatrically, 20th Century Studios recently celebrated the success of “Free Guy,” which also features Howery and spent two weeks at the top of the box office. The Ryan Reynolds-starring comedy, directed by Shawn Levy, has earned more than $180 at the global box office.

Deadline was first to report news of the sequel’s development.