Hulu Buys ‘Changing the Game,’ Documentary About Transgender Teen Athletes (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu has acquired the “Changing the Game,” Michael Barnett’s look at transgender athletes, and will premiere the film on June 1 as part of its celebration of Pride Month.

The film, which debuted at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, follows three high school students at different stages of their athletic seasons, personal lives, and unique paths as transgender teens. Their stories span the United States, covering an array of experiences — from Sarah, a skier and teen policymaker in New Hampshire, to Andraya, a track star in Connecticut openly competing on the girls track team. The film also focuses on Mack Beggs, who made headlines when he became the Texas State Champion in girls wrestling – as a boy.

“Changing the Game” produced by Clare Tucker and Alex Schmider. Chris Mosier serves as executive producer. Music for the film is composed by Tyler Strickland. The film will debut as a director’s cut with new footage and a new original song called “Chasing Dreams” by Gozé featuring Old Man Saxon and singer-songwriter and trans activist Shea Diamond. The song was written and produced by Sebastian Fritze, Old Man Saxon and Tyler Strickland.

“Changing the Game” won the Audience Award for best documentary at Outfest Film Festival and Frameline Film Festival, among others. A Variety review called the movie, “…a must-see, especially for any uninformed parent raising a transgender athlete. Really, they are just kids growing into their voice, asking for the dignified adolescence they are worthy of.”

The film joins Hulu’s growing slate of documentaries, a collection of recent works that includes “Hillary,” “Greta,” “Minding the Gap,” “Untouchable” and “Ask Dr. Ruth.”