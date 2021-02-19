Hugh Jackman Thriller ‘Reminiscence’ Debuting in Theaters and on HBO Max in September

“Reminiscence,” a new action thriller with Hugh Jackman, will open in theaters and on HBO Max on September 3, 2021.

The Warner Bros. film, which co-stars Thandie Newton and Rebecca Ferguson, will also begin rolling out internationally on August 25, 2021. The studio announced that the film was part of its plans to release several big-screen productions on HBO Max concurrent with their theatrical bows, but did not say when it would open. “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy wrote, directed and co-produced “Reminiscence.” Jackman announced the official release date on his social media channels.

The film follows Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, as he tries to help clients access lost memories. After one of those clients, Mae (Ferguson), disappears, Bannister uncovers a violent conspiracy.

WarnerMedia has been looking to bolster interest in the streaming service, which faces fierce competition from the likes of Disney Plus and Netflix. Moving its entire 2021 film slate has certainly gotten a lot of attention for the service even as it has led to some criticism from filmmakers.

The company also needed to figure out a way to open movies at a time when theaters were closed in major cities such as New York and Los Angeles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has already had several high-profile hybrid releases, unrolling “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “The Little Things” on HBO Max at the same time they screened in theaters. The company plans to deploy a similar strategy with the likes of “Dune,” “The Matrix 4,” “The Many Saints of Newark” and more.

In addition to Joy, “Reminiscence” was produced by Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder. The rest of the cast includes Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker.