Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ Starts Second Shoot (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood film “Vikram Vedha,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, has wrapped its first shooting schedule in Abu Dhabi and commenced the second one in Lucknow, India.

The film, which also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role, is a remake of 2017 Tamil-language hit “Vikram Vedha,” directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Pushkar and Gayatri are also helming the Hindi-language Bollywood adaptation. The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale “Vikram aur Betaal,” tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

The film is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. It will release globally on Sept. 30, 2022.

Pushkar and Gayatri said: “We are delighted to be working with Hrithik and Saif – two great actors. With a superb team around us, we hope to deliver a film that will be intense and exciting.”

Bhushan Kumar, chairman and MD, T-Series, said: “ ‘Vikram Vedha’ promises to be one of the most thrilling and entertaining films of the year. We cannot wait for ‘Vikram Vedha’ to work its magic in the theatre and become a box office hit.”

S. Sashikanth, producer for YNOT Studios, said: “After having produced the original version in Tamil four years ago, we are excited to see how ‘Vikram Vedha’ has been shaping up in Hindi with Hrithik and Saif pushing the boundaries and taking this story to a global audience.”