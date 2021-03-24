Houston Tumlin, ‘Talladega Nights’ Child Actor, Dies at 28

Houston Tumlin, known for his role in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” as a young actor, has died. He was 28.

In his only role as an actor, Tumlin played Walker Bobby, the 10-year-old son of Will Ferrell’s main character Ricky Bobby. Tumlin was part of a star-studded cast that included Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jane Lynch, Andy Richter, Molly Shannon and Amy Adams.

Tumlin died by suicide on Tuesday inside his home in Pelham, Ala., according to reports. His girlfriend, Charity Robertson, confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

“I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, and oh man could the list go on,” she wrote. “I love you so much Houston Lee and thank you for loving me so passionately and unapologetically for the time we had each other.”

On Feb. 18, Tumlin posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Grayson Crussell, who played little brother Texas Ranger Bobby, at the 2006 premiere of “Talladega Nights.” As the irreverent brothers, the pair bounced off of Ferrell’s outlandish humor, best displayed by the movie’s family dinner scene. Mirroring his dad’s vernacular, Walker compliments, “Dad, you made that grace your bitch.”

Crussel’s Instagram tribute of the movie’s 13-year anniversary back in August 2019 revealed the on-set life of two child actors. “I remember a ton of Connect Four, numerous apologies to Ted Manson for allegedly ‘throwing his old war medals off the bridge,’ acting like Legolas running around with @mslesliebibb‘s hair extensions, and being carried around atop the broad shoulders of Michael Clarke Duncan,” he wrote.

TMZ first broke the news of Tumlin’s death.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.