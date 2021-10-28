‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Lady Gaga Plots the Downfall of the Gucci Family

MGM has offered another peek at “House of Gucci,” releasing a new trailer for its upcoming star-studded drama.

Set to the alluring beat of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the British pop duo Eurythmics, the new trailer features the first meeting between socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), accompanied by her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the lavishly wealthy Italian family. “House of Gucci” will tell the true story of the assassination of Maurizio and the collapse of the Gucci family’s fashion dynasty. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder in 1998.

The trailer offers a further look at the opulence and menace of the Gucci family’s world of high fashion, showcasing wild disco sequences, a blindingly white ski trip and the deadly conclusion of its story.

The production is directed by Ridley Scott, whose medieval epic “The Last Duel” hit theaters less than two weeks ago. While his last film featured actors like Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, “House of Gucci” features another impressive ensemble for the seasoned film director — alongside Driver (reuniting with Scott after “The Last Duel”) and Gaga, the cast also includes a nearly unrecognizable Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino. Roberto Bentivegna wrote the script. MGM, Bron Creative and Scott Free Productions are producing.

Filmed in Europe, “House of Gucci” will mark Gaga’s first performance in a feature film since her Oscar-nominated turn in 2018’s “A Star is Born.”

“House of Gucci” will hit theaters on Nov. 24.

Watch the trailer below.