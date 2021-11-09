×

‘House of Gucci’ First Reactions Range From ‘Absurdly Enjoyable’ to ‘Bloated and Uneven Mess’

House of Gucci
Screenshot Courtesy of YouTube/MGM

The first reactions to Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” are in — and they’re a wild ride, just like the movie.

As the social media embargo lifted on the film — which stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver — Tuesday afternoon, film critics and journalists took to Twitter to either praise “House of Gucci” or air their grievances. Full reviews will arrive on Nov. 22.

The film stars Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Driver) who was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder. It follows the events and aftermath of Gucci’s 1995 assassination, spanning three decades in the life of the high fashion family. “House of Gucci” also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes critic Erik Davis raved about the film, even comparing it to “The Godfather.”

“#HouseOfGucci has a definite GODFATHER vibe, rich w/ family betrayal, transformative performances, lots of backstabbing & it’s definitely more serious than it is campy,” Davis wrote. “Lady Gaga is incredible, as is Jared Leto, and the story is WILD! The attention to detail is impeccable.”

However, We Live Entertainment founder Scott Menzel was far less enthusiastic. “House of Gucci is a bloated & uneven mess that feels like two different movies rolled in one,” Menzel wrote. “Every single cast member acts as though they are in a different movie except for Al Pacino, who seems to have understood the assignment and serves as the film’s MVP.”

Entertainment Weekly writer Joey Nolfi called the film “juicy caviar camp, an absurdly enjoyable Italian soap opera where Bald Jared Leto pisses on a Gucci scarf.”

Though Nolfi says “House of Gucci” “ultimately eases on its gas to a fault,” the writer praised Gaga’s performance, calling it “earnest and ferocious,” completing “her evolution from movie star to mighty dramatic actress.”

Observer senior entertainment reporter Brandon Katz said the movie “is an overwrought slog without any discernible direction.”

“Too many narrative focuses stacked on top of one another,” Katz continued. “Glitzy talented names hamming it up in wealth porn can be fun, but not enough to save the movie from its own messiness.”

Read more reactions below.

“House of Gucci” premieres on Nov. 24.

