‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ Heads to Amazon, Sets January Premiere Date

As Variety reported in August when a deal was close, Amazon has licensed “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” from Sony Pictures Animation. The fourth (and final) installment in the blockbuster franchise will stream globally — excluding China — on Prime Video on Jan. 14, 2022. The first “Hotel Transylvania” movie was released in 2012, and the series has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

Amazon similarly licensed “Cinderella” from Sony last spring, and the Kay Cannon-directed musical premiered on Prime Video in September.

“Transformania” is directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska from a script by Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo and franchise creator/executive producer Genndy Tartakovsky. Brian Hull and Brad Abrell have replaced original stars Adam Sandler and Kevin James as Dracula and Frankenstein, respectively. The rest of the cast has returned, including Selena Gomez as Mavis, Andy Samberg as Johnny, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon, Keegan-Michael Key and Fran Drescher. Gomez is also executive producing with Michelle Murdocca.

“The success of the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ franchise over the years speaks for itself,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the films created by the brilliant Genndy Tartakovsky, and the latest installment is the perfect ending to an incredible journey. We could not be more excited to work with Sony, Genndy, Jennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon, Selena Gomez, and the talented producing team to bring this funny, heartwarming film to our customers early next year.”

Because the movie was scheduled to be released in movie theaters on Oct. 1, and it had been reported that “Transformania” was heading to Amazon, over the weekend some infuriated fans of the franchise took to Twitter to complain — and have continued to. It didn’t help that Sony’s website still has the Oct. 1 release date.

So, Hotel Transylvania 4 hasn't came out yet and I swear to God, people are PISSED. OFF. Dear Lord, it is a blood bath out there. I'd hate to be Sony and Amazon right about now. — Mikey Blaine (@Tales499) October 4, 2021

Hotel Transylvania 4 or Hotel Transylvania Transformania is not yet in Amazon Prime, 😭😭😭, I am sick of the fight between OTTs. Are you waiting for it? — Divyosmi Goswami (@DivyosmiGoswami) October 4, 2021

This is such a let down. My daughter had been looking forward to hotel transylvania 4 for the past one year. And not even an explanation or a proper or an apology. This is one of the main reasons I subscribed to amazon prime just last month and you have been a big disappointment — Gianderose (@Gianderose1) October 4, 2021

Wait, wasn't Hotel Transylvania 4 scheduled for amazon today? Or was it just rumored but never confirmed? But the SONY WEBSITE says EXCLUSIVELY IN THEATERS today but it's… not? Am I going crazy? But actually Adams Family 2 IS on Amazon? HUH??!! pic.twitter.com/eh66Bv3b8U — 🌘ellspe☠️ (@Cellspex) October 1, 2021

Adam B. Vary contributed to this report.