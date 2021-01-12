Hollywood Legion Drive-In Theater Offers Christopher Nolan Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

The Hollywood Legion Drive-In Theater will present a weeklong retrospective of Christopher Nolan films beginning Jan. 17. The theater’s Nolan Fest will include the Batman trilogy, “Dunkirk,” “Interstellar” and “Inception.”

“We’re excited to offer audiences in the L.A. area a unique opportunity to be swept up in Nolan’s immersive films,” said creative director and chief projectionist Taylor Umphenour. “We feel that his films are well-suited to our intimate and technically superior drive-in experience.”

The festival will begin with a 7 p.m. showing of the mind-bending 2010 pic “Inception” and wrap up Jan. 24 with the epic war film “Dunkirk.” Nolan Fest comes on the heels of the Legion Theater Drive-In’s sold-out run of “Tenet” in December, which offered Los Angeles moviegoers a first opportunity to see the film on the big screen. The drive-in is currently continuing its sold-out run of Patty Jenkin’s “Wonder Woman 1984.”

“We want people to feel safe getting out of the house, and we go to great lengths to ensure health and safety so people can enjoy watching movies,” said theater director Bill Steele. “We are absolutely committed to the safety of our staff and patrons.”

Located just south of the Hollywood Bowl, the theater is the first-ever drive-in cinema in the heart of Hollywood operating seven nights a week. The drive-in opened in October, offering L.A. residents a safe way to enjoy movies on the big screen while theaters remain closed during the pandemic.

Reservations to the drive-in must be made online at http://HollywoodLegionTheater.com. All-inclusive prices start at $65 for an entire car, including candy, soda and unlimited popcorn for each person in the vehicle.