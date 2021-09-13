Hollywood Power Lawyers Matthew Johnson, P.J. Shapiro, Gregory Slewett, Tara Kole to Form New Firm

A group of elite entertainment lawyers are leaving their respective companies to form a new firm, eyeing a 2022 opening date.

The unnamed venture will be led by attorneys Matthew Johnson, P.J. Shapiro and Gregory Slewett of Ziffren Brittenham LLP, and Tara Kole of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

They have represented top show business creatives across film and television, and enjoy decades of combined experience. All four have appeared on Variety power lists celebrating top dealmakers and legal impact in entertainment. Status of respective clients was not immediately clear as details are expected closer to the new year.

“We’ve had the privilege and pleasure of working alongside this brilliant team for the past two decades. We consider each member of the firm to be not only respected colleagues, but also dear friends. We look forward to enjoying these lifelong friendships and professional collaborations for years to come,” Johnson, Shapiro and Slewett said in a joint statement.

Sam Fischer, partner at Ziffren Brittenham, said the firm was “incredibly proud of the practice that Matt and P.J. have built over the last two decades. Along with Greg, they have truly developed into some of the most respected talent advocates in the industry. They are dear friends and we look forward to many more years of friendship, collaboration and association with them.”

Kole added that she’s been “so fortunate to call Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman my home for the last 16 years. It has been a true privilege to work alongside such brilliant and talented lawyers, to learn from them, and to work with them in true partnership. I look forward to continuing our collaborations and am so grateful for their friendship and support.”

A Gang Tyre spokesperson said the firm has “truly enjoyed working with Tara. We are very proud of the lawyer she has become and the work we have done together. We wish her the very best in her new venture.”