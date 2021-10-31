‘Hocus Pocus’ Disney Plus Sequel Adds Eleven New Cast Members

Disney has announced eleven new cast members that will join returning stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in “Hocus Pocus 2,” its upcoming Disney Plus sequel to the 1993 family fantasy film.

Disney made the announcement through its official Disney Plus Twitter, alongside a video featuring the sequel’s logo.

The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return.

Joined by new faces which you soon will learn. See more of the spellbinding cast in the next tweet.

Enjoy this #Hallowstream treat.👇 pic.twitter.com/DiBAfCHiWX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 31, 2021

The new cast members include Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Lilia Buckingham (“Crown Lake”), Belissa Escobedo(“Don’t Look Deeper”), Tony Hale (“Arrested Development,” “Veep”), Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War,” “Veep”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso,” “Sex Education”), Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen. Original “Hocus Pocus” actor Doug Jones is also returning for the sequel.

A follow-up to “Hocus Pocus” was first announced by Disney in 2019, though Midler, Parker and Najimy were not formally announced to reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters until May of this year.

Filmmaker Anne Fletcher (“The Proposal,” “27 Dresses”) will helm “Hocus Pocus 2.” Fletcher took over directorial duties after her frequent collaborator Adam Shankman (“Hairspray,” “What Men Want”) bowed out of the position due to scheduling conflicts. Shankman remains attached as an executive producer, along with Ralph Winter. Lynn Harris will also produce the film, with Steven Haft serving as co-producer.

The original “Hocus Pocus” starred Midler, Parker and Najimy as a trio of witch sisters who are resurrected 300 years after the Salem witch trials and make the horrifying discovery that Halloween is a now a beloved holiday. Narrative details on the follow-up remain under wraps for now.

“Hocus Pocus 2” will premiere on Disney Plus sometime during Fall 2022.