‘Hindsight’ Docuseries to Chronicle the Experiences of People of Color During the Pandemic (EXCLUSIVE)

Firelight Media, Reel South, the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) and World Channel have teamed up to launch “Hindsight,” a documentary short film series chronicling the experiences of Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities in the American South and Puerto Rico during COVID-19 in 2020.

The six short films, available to stream starting July 29 via Reel South and the PBS Video App, will explore the cultural shifts, community ingenuity and pivotal conversations that have defined what it’s like to live through the global pandemic in America.

Each filmmaker worked closely with Firelight, CAAM and Reel South through production, receiving financing up to $20,000 and production and distribution mentorships by veteran independent filmmakers. They each also paired with a public media station mentor — Arkansas PBS, Alabama Public Television, South Florida PBS, PBS North Carolina or Louisiana Public Broadcasting — for additional editorial guidance based on local expertise and audiences.

The films featured in “Hindsight” include Dilsey Davis’ “Now Let Us Sing,” Anissa Simone Latham-Brown’s “Missing Magic,” Kiyoko McCrae’s “We Stay In the House,” Zac Manuel’s “This Body,” Amman Abbasi’s “Udaan” and Arleen Cruz-Alicea’s “Comida pa’ los Pobres (Food for the Poor).”

Popular on Variety

“It was an enormous privilege to work on the innovative ‘Hindsight’ series during one of the most challenging years we’ve ever experienced,” said Chloë Walters-Wallace, artist programs manager and lead on the “Hindsight” initiative at Firelight Media. “With ‘Hindsight’ we were honored to do what we do best: support underrepresented BIPOC storytellers and their communities who need to be heard beyond the news cycle. It was a pleasure to do this work alongside such great partners in Reel South, local station partners, and CAAM, and we are grateful to World Channel for carrying the series as well.”

Series producer of Reel South Nick Price added: “These filmmakers, these stories — these organizations — all come to Reel South in a time of our greatest need for community across the region and the country. We believe these films can and will speak to a path forward for the South and for public media.”

A grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting provides support for “Hindsight,” while PBS provides funding for CAAM’s talent development programs.

(Pictured: “Udaan,” directed by Amman Abbasi.)