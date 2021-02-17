HFPA to Golden Globe Nominees: Stay Home for Live Telecast, No Partying Outside Household (EXCLUSIVE)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association wants the nominees of the 78th Golden Globes to stay home and be safe.

Just last week, the HFPA invited presenters to appear in person at the Beverly Hilton or New York’s Rainbow Room on the big night. But it’s a different story for nominees, as word comes that those accepting trophies are being directed to not only stay home, but limit their gatherings to people from the same household.

In other words, they don’t want to see gatherings like the cast of “Schitt’s Creek” did for the Emmys when Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy got together at an event space in Toronto.

“It is our most important goal to keep the production of the 2021 Golden Globes safe,” reads a production letter emailed to nominees on Tuesday afternoon. “That’s why we are following all COVID protocols and guidelines outlined by the appropriate governmental offices/agencies, including the CDC, federal and local health departments, as well as those required in the entertainment industry back to work agreements.

“Our vision for the show is to have our nominees in a safe place, preferably their homes, surrounded only by people in their immediate households. The production is not comfortable with any other gatherings that are not supervised by our team. Thank you for understanding.”

For the record, a rep for Dan Levy tells Variety the “Schitt’s Creek” cast will not be gathering together this time around. They will Zoom into Globes from their separate homes.

The Globes will be hosted by Amy Poehler from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and Tina Fey from New York’s Rainbow Room. As Variety exclusively reported last week, presenters are being asked to appear in person from either coast. Producers told presenters that strict COVID protocols will be followed.

The first round of presenters were announced on Wednesday morning, including Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, “Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar” duo Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo and Renee Zellweger.

The Golden Globes will air live on Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. It was originally scheduled for the traditional early January date, but was postponed due to the pandemic.