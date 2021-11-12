‘13 Reasons Why’ Actor Henry Zaga to Star in Netflix Rom-Com ‘Beyond the Universe’

Henry Zaga, the actor known for roles in “Teen Wolf,” “13 Reasons Why” and “The New Mutants,” is playing the leading man in Netflix’s upcoming Brazilian romantic comedy “Depois do Universo.”

Giulia Be, a singer who was nominated for best new artist at this year’s Latin Grammys, is starring alongside Zaga.

Diego Freitas wrote and directed “Depois do Universo,” which translates to “Beyond the Universe.” It centers on Nina (Be), a talented pianist who has lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks her kidney. She forges an unexpected yet strong connection with Gabriel (Zaga), one of the doctors on the team who takes care of her and later gives her to confidence to play on stage with a huge orchestra in São Paulo. According to Netflix, the film’s main message is: “Living a great love is worth it, for as long as it takes.”

Production is expected to commence in São Paulo this month, with plans for the final product to land on the streaming service later in 2022. Additional cast members include João Miguel, Othon Bastos, Rita Assemany, Leo Bahia, Viviane Araújo, Isabel Fillardis, Adriana Lessa, Denise Del Vecchio and João Côrtes.

“Depois do Universo,” a Brazilian production, is among the original local content — from fictional and documentaries series and films to reality television — the country is making exclusively for Netflix. Camisa Listrada is producing the film. André Carreira and Luciano Reck will serve as executive producers.

Camisa Listrada, a production company based in Brazil, recently backed the Netflix original movie “Just Another Christmas” and 2021’s “Carnaval,” a romantic comedy about a social media influencer who takes her friends on a free tropical vacation to cope with her breakup.