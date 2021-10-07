‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Unveils Full Cast, Including Jamie Clayton as Pinhead

Jamie Clayton will play Pinhead in Spyglass and Hulu’s upcoming reboot and re-imagining of the “Hellraiser” franchise. The announcement confirms reports that Pinhead, the demonic creature at the center of the mayhem in the original films, will be portrayed by a woman.

“The L Word: Generation Q” and “Sense8” actress joins the previously announced Odessa A’zion in the film. Principal photography just wrapped on the new version of the venerable horror series.

Rounding out the cast are Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why,” “Ratched,”) Goran Visnjic (“The Boys,” “ER,”) Drew Starkey (“Outer Banks,” “Love, Simon,”) Adam Faison (“Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” “Into the Dark”), Aoife Hinds (“Normal People,” “Anne Boleyn,”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level”) and Hiam Abbass (“Blade Runner 2049,” “Succession.”)

Clive Barker, the writer and director of the 1987 original, has come aboard as a producer, alongside Marc Toberoff, They join Phantom Four’s David S. Goyer and Keith Levine. As previously announced, David Bruckner (“The Night House”, “The Ritual,”) is directing from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (“The Night House,” “Super Dark Times”) with story by Goyer.

“Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new ‘Hellraiser’ film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before,” Barker said in a statement. “This is a ‘Hellraiser’ on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honour the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation.”

The re-imagining of “Hellraiser” will debut exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu. Oillataguerre and Chris Stone, Vice President of Production & Development will oversee the film on behalf of Spyglass.