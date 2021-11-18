Helen Mirren to Receive the 2021 SAG Life Achievement Award

Helen Mirren has been selected as the next honoree to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award during next year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The prize is considered SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor, and will return after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mirren is the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award, which has been bestowed since 1962 (long before the 1995 launch of the SAG Awards). Mirren will accept the honor during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The telecast will again be simulcast live on TNT and TBS that night at 8 p.m. ET.

The SAG Life Achievement Award recipients are selected by their work in fostering the

“finest ideals of the acting profession,” including both career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

“Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent,” said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher. “Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II. She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances.”

Because the most recent SAG Awards were held as a pre-taped, virtual one-hour event, SAG-AFTRA opted not to hand out a Life Achievement Award fpr the year 2020. But with the plan to be back in person this February — and at a new venue for the first time since the show moved to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in 1997 — the org was ready to bring it back.

Mirren joins a roster of past SAG Life Achievement Award recipients including recent honorees Robert DeNiro, Alan Alda, Morgan Freeman, Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds and Rita Moreno. She’s the first British actor to receive the award since Julie Andrews in 2006.

Mirren has been nominaed for 13 SAG Awards has won five SAG Awards, making her the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient. She has already won an Oscar, multiple SAG Awards, three Emmys, serveral BAFTA Awards, a Tony Award, a BAFTA Fellowship Award and The Film Society at Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Award. She was also made a Dame of the British Empire in 2003.

Mirren is currently filming “Golda” (as Golda Meir) and next hosts the competition series “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” for TBS and Cartoon Network later this month.

“I am honoured to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award,” Mirren said in a statement. “Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me.”

Mirren’s credits include receiving the Academy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and BAFTA Award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen.” She also won SAG Awards for Female Actor in a Supporting Role and a as part of the winning cast of “Gosford Park.” She most recently earned an Oscar nomination for “The Last Station.”

Mirren will next be seen in the 2022 films “The Duke” and “White Bird: A Wonder Story.” On TV, she starred in “Prime Suspect,” earning an Emmy Award and three BAFTA Awards. The HBO biopic “Phil Spector” earned her a SAG Award, and she also won a SAG Award and an Emmy for the HBO miniseries “Elizabeth I.”

Mirren’s philanthropic work includes Meals on Wheels and SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young. Mirren was recognized at Variety’s 2016 Power of Women event for her work with the organization.

The SAG-AFTRA National Honors and Tributes Committee nominates and votes on the Life Achievement Award. According to the org, “the recipient of this award is a well-established performer who has contributed to improving the image of the acting profession and has a history of active involvement in humanitarian and public service endeavors.”