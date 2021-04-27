Heavy Metal Sets Film and TV Deal With Range Media Partners, DIGA’s Tommy Coriale to Run Studio

Heavy Metal magazine, the influential sci-fi and fantasy publisher, has set a significant intellectual property deal with Range Media Partners.

In partnering with the upstart management company, Heavy Metal hopes to leverage its library for film and TV projects. The publisher is credited as an inspiration behind “Blade Runner” and “The Fifth Element,” and also authored the official “Alien” graphic novel beginning in 1979.

In step with the announcement, Heavy Metal has named Tommy Coriale as president and studio head. Coriale comes from DIGA Studios (MTV’s “Scream,” “Teen Wolf”) and will oversee development, packaging, deals and production for Heavy Metal. He will serve as executive producer on scripted, unscripted, podcasting and publishing.

“I am still pinching myself that Heavy Metal is the brand I get to help shepherd off the page. Joining forces with Matt and David is a dream come true, and now with Range by our side as both partners and facilitators we are poised to make history,” said Coriale. “Our message to our fans and to Hollywood is one in the same – buckle the f–k up, Heavy Metal has arrived.”

Heavy Metal will co-produce all content with Range Media Partners, and continues to be led and operated by CEO Matthew Medney and publisher David Erwin (whose title also includes “chief creative overlord”).

Medney is a prolific writer and creator who also co-founded Herø Projects, where he still presides as CEO. He has authored best-selling works including the sci-fi novel “Beyond Kuiper: The Galactic Star Alliance” and the graphic novel “Dark Wing.” His comic book credits include “The Red,” and the anticipated forthcoming “The Adventures of Adrienne James” — pitched as a female Indiana Jones in space.

“Heavy Metal is one of those moments in time that if presented with, one has to build an army to realize it’s full potential. There are no better generals I could have imagined acquiring than Peter Micelli, Michael Cooper, Dave Bugliari and the entire Range Media family. And with Tommy Coriale joining my inner circle, we have the pieces in place to launch an all out assault on reshaping and redefining how genre stories are told on the screen,” said Medney.

Erwin is responsible for creative strategies and franchise-building within Heavy Metal. He previously served as the creative lead on the Transformers property at Hasbro, overseeing boys products like Micronauts and ROM. Erwin was also executive creative director at DC Comics for 16 years, building out their portfolio of brands with a focus on top properties such as Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, and more.

Erwin added that the company has “influenced many of Hollywood’s greatest filmmakers over the years, and we’ll continue to be a prime source of inspiration by continuing to deliver our brand promise of great stories and art, as well as maintaining its rock-n-roll attitude of making your parents a bit uncomfortable.”

Range Media Partners was founded in September 2020 by a collection of power agents and managers, including: Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham.