‘Tenet’ Is Coming to HBO Max in May

HBO Max has announced that “Tenet” will hit the streaming platform on May 1.

Good news for anyone experiencing time linearly: Tenet is streaming May 1 on HBO via HBO Max! ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/dGbxGLOwyu — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 20, 2021

Christopher Nolan’s thriller first came to theaters in August of last year, several months before Warner Bros. decided its 2021 titles would debut on HBO Max at the same time as the movies released to theaters. The slate includes highly anticipated movies, like “In the Heights,” “Dune” and the fourth “Matrix.”

The deal prompted criticism from Nolan, who has worked with the studio for some of his biggest films, including “Dunkirk,” “Inception” and “The Dark Knight” trilogy. He expressed that such projects “are meant to be big-screen experiences” and described the plan as “a real bait and switch,” attesting that Warner Bros. “didn’t tell anyone.”

“It’s sort of not how you treat filmmakers and stars and people who… have given a lot for these projects,” Nolan said in an ET Online interview at the time.

“Tenet” was set to be one of the biggest movie events of last summer until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As one of Nolan’s most expensive films, it ended up grossing nearly $58 million in the U.S. and over $363 million worldwide. Most recently, it became available in several New York City theaters this month.

The sci-fi action spectacle follows a secret agent, played by John David Washington, who must prevent the onset of World War III through time travel. It also features Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh and Clémence Poésy. Earlier this week, it was nominated for two Academy Awards for production design and visual effects.