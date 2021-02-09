‘Happily’: Watch the First Trailer for Joel McHale’s Dark Romantic Comedy

The first look at the upcoming dark romantic comedy “Happily” has been released.

“Happily” centers on a married couple (Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé) that have been together for 14 years. Their honeymoon phase never ended and they are still strongly in love with each other. When they discover that all their friends are resentful of their constant public displays of affection, they begin to question the loyalty of everyone around them. Then, a visit from a mysterious stranger thrusts them into an existential crisis, leading to a dead body, a lot of questions and a very tense couples’ vacation with a group of friends who may not actually be friends at all.

First-time filmmaker BenDavid Grabinski directed the film. He served as a writer and executive producer on the recent reboot of the spooky anthology series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” on Nickelodeon.

In addition to McHale and Bishé, Stephen Root, Paul Scheer, Breckin Meyer, Natalie Zea and Natalie Morales also star in “Happily.”

The film was scheduled to make its worldwide premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dark comedy was financed by Chuckie Duff’s Common Wall Media and produced by Electric Dynamite’s Jack Black and Spencer Berman. Indy Entertainment’s Nancy Leopardi and Ross Kohn also served as producers. Duff, David Green and Kyle Newman all served as executive producers.

“Happily” is currently set to release in theaters, on digital and on-demand on March 19. Watch the official trailer below.