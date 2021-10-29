‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed Speaks Out on Fatal Shooting: ‘No Idea Where the Live Rounds Came From’

‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has spoken out through her lawyers for the first time since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In a statement provided to Variety by her lawyer, Jason Bowles, Reed extends her sympathies to Hutchins’ family, as well as defends her reputation and conduct on set. She also describes how she was left scrambling to do her jobs given she was hired to work two positions and says she was denied adequate prep time.

She is also represented legally by Robert Gorence.

Read the entire statement below:

First Hannah would like to extend her deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Halyna. She was an inspirational woman in film who Hannah looked up to. She also offers her thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery to Joel. Hannah is devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired.

She would like to address some untruths that have been told to the media, which have falsely portrayed her and slandered her. Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on set. Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from. Hannah and the prop master gained control over the guns and she never witnessed anyone shoot live rounds with these guns and nor would she permit that. They were locked up every night and at lunch and there’s no way a single one of them was unaccounted for or being shot by crew members. Hannah still, to this day, has never had an accidental discharge. The first one on this set was the prop master and the second was a stunt man after Hannah informed him his gun was hot with blanks.

Hannah was hired on two positions on this film, which made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armorer. She fought for training, days to maintain weapons, and proper time to prepare for gunfire but ultimately was overruled by production and her department. The whole production set became unsafe due to various factors, including lack of safety meetings. This was not the fault of Hannah.

Hannah and her legal team will address more of these rumors and the whole incident in an upcoming statement next week.