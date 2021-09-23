Hank Azaria Joins Neil LaBute’s Thriller ‘Out of the Blue’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hank Azaria has joined the cast of writer and director Neil LaBute’s upcoming feature “Out of the Blue.” The dramatic thriller, which also stars Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson, will wrap principal photography this week in Rhode Island.

Here’s the official description: “Out of the Blue” is a contemporary tale of passion, deceit, and violence. When Connor (Nicholson) meets enigmatic beauty Marilyn (Kruger), her seductive charm transforms his dull life into a thrilling fantasy world. He plunges headlong into the adulterous affair, the ex-con with a heart of gold seemingly destined for the raven-haired trophy wife. The only hitch in their idyllic new life together? Marilyn’s trapped in a nightmare with an abusive husband and vulnerable stepdaughter. Azaria plays the role of Jock, the no-nonsense probation officer who tries to keep Connor from making any mistakes that could jeopardize his future.

LaBute directed “Lakeview Terrace,” “In the Company of Men” and “Nurse Betty.”

Berry Meyerowitz of Quiver Distribution and Tara L. Craig of The Squid Farm (Shook, Guest House) produced the film. Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenberg serve as executive producers for Quiver Distribution, which packaged the project and arranged the film’s financing with BondIt Media Capital. Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, and Tyler Gould executive produced for BondIt. Quiver will handle worldwide distribution of the film and introduced it to international buyers at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month.

“We’ve been fans of Hank’s for years and are thoroughly impressed by his versatility and ability to tackle a wide variety of characters on big and small screens,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. “He has been a terrific presence on set, and we can’t wait for audiences to see what he, Diane, and Ray have brought to the table under Neil’s superb direction.”

Azaria is a Tony Award nominee and six-time Emmy Award winner. He recently executive produced and starred in “Brockmire,” for which he was nominated for the 2018, 2019 and 2021 Critics’ Choice Award for best actor in a comedy series. He won the 2016 Emmy Award for his role on “Ray Donovan” and was nominated again in 2017. On screen, he has appeared in “The Birdcage,” “Heat” and “The Smurfs.” Azaria is well known for voicing various characters on “The Simpsons” for which he won four Emmy Awards and has been nominated for an additional six. He will next star as Tim Cook in Showtime’s “Super Pumped” which details the rise of Uber.

“Out of the Blue” marks Quiver’s next foray into production — following Walter Hill’s “Dead for a Dollar” starring Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe, and Rachel Brosnahan, which is currently in production and just wrapped filming in New Mexico.

Azaria is represented by ICM Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.