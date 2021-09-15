Hamptons Festival Film Slate Includes ‘Spencer,’ ‘The French Dispatch,’ ‘Power of the Dog’

The Hamptons Intl. Film Festival will open with the world premiere of Matthew Heineman’s “The First Wave” on Oct. 7 and buzzy titles including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer” as the Saturday centerpiece film and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” in the additional spotlight selection. The in-person festival ends Oct. 13 with Wes Anderson’s “French Dispatch.” The festival takes place in the Hamptons on the Eastern End of Long Island, N.Y. from Oct. 7-13. Masks and proof of vaccination are required in theaters.

Spotlight Titles

Newly announced Spotlight titles include the East Coast premiere of Joe Wright’s “Cyrano,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial feature debut of “The Lost Daughter,” Academy Award-winning director Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers,” Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing” and Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.”

Signature Programs

As part of the Signature Programs, the Conflict and Resolution section will include Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s “Flee,” JR’s “Paper and Glue,” the world premiere of Kelcey Edwards’ “The Art of Making It,” Andrea Arnold’s “Cow” and Garth de Bruno Austin’s “The Last Horn of Africa.” The Air, Land and Sea program will feature the New York premiere of Liz Garbus’ “Becoming Cousteau.”

World Cinema Documentary Section

The slate includes the addition of Douglas Tirola’s “Bernstein’s Wall,” the world premiere of Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce’s “Bill Mauldin: If It’s Big, Hit It,” Jerry Risius and Beth Levinson’s “Storm Lake” and the East Coast premiere of Natalie Almada’s “Users.”

Documentary Competition Section

The slate will include Jessica Kingdon’s “Ascension,” Alonso Ruizpalacios’ “A Cop Movie,” Rasmussen’s “Flee” and Peter Middleton and James Spinney’s “The Real Charlie Chaplin.” The festival additionally announced that Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s “Clara Sola,” Hafsia Herzi’s “Good Mother,” Sebastian Meise’s “Great Freedom” and the U.S. premiere of Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s “Murina” will screen as part of the narrative competition section.

Features

The festival will host the world premieres of “The Art of Making It,” “Bill Mauldin: If It’s Big, Hit It,” “Found,” and “The First Wave.” The North American premieres include “Good Mother” and “Great Freedom.” The U.S. premieres include “Mothering Sunday” and “Murina,” with the New York premieres including “Becoming Cousteau,” “Clara Sola,” “A Cop Movie,” “Listening to Kenny G” and “The Real Charlie Chaplin.” The festival will also feature the world premieres of “The Glass” and “Prayers For Sweet Waters,” along with the U.S. premieres of “Egungun” (Masquerade), “Happiness Is a Journey” and “Trumpets in the Sky.” The New York premieres include “Anita,” “Bad Omen,” “Buzzkill,” “Pure” and “Unity Mosque” in the shorts lineup.

Closing Night

Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” will screen on Oct. 11 and have an encore presentation Oct. 13 at 7:30 at the Guild Hall in East Hampton.

Jury Members

Jury members include producer Sam Bisbee, whose work includes the Emmy-winning documentary, “The Sentence;” along with Wendy Ettinger, co-founder of Chicken and Egg Pictures; screenwriter Bill Collage (“Assassin’s Creed”); and Jane Schoenburn, whose most recent project “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair” debuted in the Next section at 2021 earlier this year.