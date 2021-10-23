Candlelight Vigils to Be Held in Memory of ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Two candlelight vigils will be held in memory of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in an accident on the New Mexico set of the western “Rust” on Thursday.

The Local 600 International Cinematographers Guild shared the events through its Facebook page. A first vigil will be on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque Civic Plaza in Albuquerque, N.M., while a second will take place on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the IATSE Local 80 headquarters in Burbank, CA.

“Let’s all take a moment and gather together to honor Halyna and her accomplishments and grieve together as one. Please bring your own candle, and join together for a candlelight vigil for Halyna,” the guild’s statement reads.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been established by the guild for union members and others to donate money to help support Hutchins’ family.

Halyna Hutchins, a rising cinematographer, died on Thursday from injuries sustained by the discharge of a prop firearm in an on-set accident involving Alec Baldwin. She is survived by her husband, Matthew, and 9-year-old son.

Born in Ukraine, Hutchins lived in Los Angeles and graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015. She is known for her work on “Archenemy” (2020), “Darlin'” (2019) and “Blindfire” (2020). In 2019, she was named a rising star by American Cinematographer magazine. Hutchins also received the English Riviera Film Festival’s Jury prize for best cinematography for the short film “Treacle” in 2019.

Many directors and colleagues have paid tribute to Hutchins since the news of her untimely death. Director James Cullen Bressack commented on Hutchins’ most recent Instagram post: “I will miss you friend… This is devastating.”