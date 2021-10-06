HBO Max Acquires Halsey’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ Album Film

Before Halsey dropped her fourth studio album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” she released a film of the same name, set to her new music, in theaters. Now, HBO Max has acquired her album film, and it will debut on the streamer tomorrow, Oct. 7, in the U.S.

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” (the film) has a limited release in Imax theaters starting on Aug. 3, three weeks before the album debuted. It made nearly $1 million at the box office after running in over 70 theaters around the world.

Before giving birth to her own child, Halsey played the young and pregnant Queen Lila in the album film. After a shocking event, Lila unlocks a paranormal power within and discovers her ability to create and end life. The horror-tinged fairytale explores the labyrinth of sexuality and birth. Halsey wrote and produced the film, and it was directed by Colin Tilley. Jamee Ranta and Anthony Li also produced the film, and WME and Endeavor Content represented Halsey and the filmmakers in the distribution deal.

In his review of Halsey’s album, Variety‘s Chris Willman wrote, “Halsey’s rogue-ishness takes her mostly (with exceptions, like the aforementioned “Darling” and “Honey”) into an even darker direction than before. It feels strangely ebullient, though. By naming their shackles, Halsey seems almost free of them, although it’s strong enough work that you don’t want to root for her to move too quickly beyond what makes her pale.”

After the film releases on HBO Max, Halsey will perform on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 9, her fifth time on the show and fourth as the musical guest.