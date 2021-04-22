Haley Bennett, Sam Riley Starring in Improvisational Romance ‘She Is Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Haley Bennett, Sam Riley and Marisa Abela are starring in “She Is Love,” a new romance from Jamie Adams. The film is made in an improvisational style, one that Adams deployed on previous pictures such as “Black Mountain Poets” and “Love Spreads.” It wrapped principal photography this week in Cornwall, U.K., but had never been formally announced.

Here’s the logline: “Coming face-to-face after being estranged for over a decade, divorced couple, Idris and Patricia, opt to revisit the past and traverse that treacherous path together, emerging open to new beginnings.”

“We have this word in Welsh; ‘Hiraeth,’ it roughly means a ‘longing for home.’ Shooting ‘She Is Love’ felt like coming home,” Adams said. “Very rarely have I left a shoot feeling Hiraeth, feeling longing, to be back on that set, continuing to explore scenes. But when you have a lead cast including the exceptional creativity of Haley Bennett, Sam Riley and Marisa Abela, the alchemy of that, the honesty, sincerity and originality that that collaboration creates, is something so rare and special. I feel so grateful to our supportive and adventurous producers for giving us the opportunity to explore and shoot some incredible moments on location in the beauty and mystery of Kernow.”

Bennett most recently co-starred in Netflix’s “Hillbilly Elegy,” having previously appeared in Universal’s “The Girl on the Train,” Netflix’s “The Devil All the Time” and Sony’s “The Magnificent Seven.” She will next be seen in United Artists Releasing’s “Cyrano” opposite Peter Dinklage and in Eli Roth’s star-studded adaptation of the video game “Borderlands” with Cate Blanchett and Jack Black.

Riley first made waves playing Joy Division lead singer Ian Curtis in “Control.” He subsequently appeared in Disney’s “Maleficent” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” Netflix’s “Rebecca,” and “Brighton Rock.” He is currently in pre-production on Alice Lowe’s “Timestalker” in which he stars alongside Lowe, Jacob Anderson and Natasia Demetriou.

Abela is best known for her starring role in HBO’s buzzy drama “Industry.” Previously, she starred in “Five Dates” and had a recurring role on Sky’s “Cobra.”

Signature Films’ Sarah Gabriel and Marc Goldberg will produce “She Is Love” along with Christian Mercuri.

“Jamie’s unique creative process gave talent the freedom to choose their own adventure,” Signature Films’ Sarah Gabriel said. “He was clear about the destination, but they were able explore their own journeys to get there. It was thrilling to watch them create something so powerful in real time.”

Signature Films is a U.S. production company that was founded by Marc Goldberg in 2018. The company recently wrapped production on James Nunn’s “One Shot” starring Ryan Phillippe, Ashley Greene and Scott Adkins and is in post-production on “Bull” by Paul Andrew Williams, starring Neil Maskall and David Hayman. Recent releases include “The Hatton Garden Job” with Matthew Goode; “Final Score” starring Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan; and “The Courier” starring Gary Oldman and Olga Kurylenko.

Bennett, Riley and Abela are represented by WME. Adams is represented by Curtis Brown Group and Gersh.