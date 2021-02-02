×
Celebrities, Filmmakers Remember Hal Holbrook: ‘We Lost Another Giant Today’

Hal Holbrook
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Following the news of Hal Holbrook’s death on Monday night, Hollywood has taken to social media to remember the award-winning character actor. Holbrook was best known for portraying Mark Twain in “Mark Twain Tonight!” in 1967, along with his roles in “Into the Wild,” “All The President’s Men” and “Magnum Force.”

In a statement to Variety, Steven Spielberg reminisced on the time he met Holbrook on the set of the NBC political series “The Bold Ones: The Senator” and their time working together on “Lincoln.”

“In 1970, I visited the set of the TV series ‘The Bold Ones: The Senator’ to watch Hal Holbrook play Senator Hays Stowe,” Spielberg said. “From that day on, it was my dream to work with this transformative actor, and it finally happened 42 years later when he portrayed Preston Blair in ‘Lincoln.’ Hal was, quite simply, an American classic who brought Mark Twain and so many of our nation’s most memorable characters back to life. He was unforgettable in ‘All the President’s Men,’ ‘Into the Wild,’ and so many, many more roles over the years. I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on ‘Lincoln’ and the world has lost a class act.”

Edgar Wright looked back at Holbrook’s career and listed many of the actor’s performances that he loved most.

“Rest well Father Malone,” he tweeted. “The estimable Hal Holbrook has passed away, but what work he leaves behind. Loved his performances in ‘The Fog,’ ‘All The President’s Men,’ ‘Magnum Force,’ ‘Creepshow,’ ‘Capricorn One,’ ‘The Star Chamber,’ ‘Wild In The Streets’ & ‘Into The Wild,’ among many many others.”

Roma Downey, who worked with Holbrook on the film “Touched by an Angel,” tweeted that “he was a great actor and a real gent.”

 

Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted that “‘All the President’s Men’ is one of my favorite films (and necessary viewing yearly with our current political climate). #HalHolbrook was one of the reasons it was so wonderful. We’re losing so many legends back to back.”

“Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander tweeted that “we lost another giant today” and described Holbrook as “a glorious actor of endless charm and dignity and from all accounts a fine and decent gentleman who brought grace and light to his work and his colleagues and his audiences.” 

