Celebrities, Filmmakers Remember Hal Holbrook: ‘We Lost Another Giant Today’

Following the news of Hal Holbrook’s death on Monday night, Hollywood has taken to social media to remember the award-winning character actor. Holbrook was best known for portraying Mark Twain in “Mark Twain Tonight!” in 1967, along with his roles in “Into the Wild,” “All The President’s Men” and “Magnum Force.”

In a statement to Variety, Steven Spielberg reminisced on the time he met Holbrook on the set of the NBC political series “The Bold Ones: The Senator” and their time working together on “Lincoln.”

“In 1970, I visited the set of the TV series ‘The Bold Ones: The Senator’ to watch Hal Holbrook play Senator Hays Stowe,” Spielberg said. “From that day on, it was my dream to work with this transformative actor, and it finally happened 42 years later when he portrayed Preston Blair in ‘Lincoln.’ Hal was, quite simply, an American classic who brought Mark Twain and so many of our nation’s most memorable characters back to life. He was unforgettable in ‘All the President’s Men,’ ‘Into the Wild,’ and so many, many more roles over the years. I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on ‘Lincoln’ and the world has lost a class act.”

Edgar Wright looked back at Holbrook’s career and listed many of the actor’s performances that he loved most.

“Rest well Father Malone,” he tweeted. “The estimable Hal Holbrook has passed away, but what work he leaves behind. Loved his performances in ‘The Fog,’ ‘All The President’s Men,’ ‘Magnum Force,’ ‘Creepshow,’ ‘Capricorn One,’ ‘The Star Chamber,’ ‘Wild In The Streets’ & ‘Into The Wild,’ among many many others.”

Rest well Father Malone. The estimable Hal Holbrook has passed away, but what work he leaves behind. Loved his performances in The Fog, All The President’s Men, Magnum Force, Creepshow, Capricorn One, The Star Chamber, Wild In The Streets & Into The Wild, among many many others. pic.twitter.com/Vwfw1eGvJI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 2, 2021

Roma Downey, who worked with Holbrook on the film “Touched by an Angel,” tweeted that “he was a great actor and a real gent.”

I had the pleasure of working with Hal on Touched By An Angel . He was a great actor and a real gent . Praying his family will be comforted . Rest In Peace deal Hal 🕊 #HalHolbrook #RestInPeace https://t.co/zJrPYbjX8h — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) February 2, 2021

Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted that “‘All the President’s Men’ is one of my favorite films (and necessary viewing yearly with our current political climate). #HalHolbrook was one of the reasons it was so wonderful. We’re losing so many legends back to back.”

#AllThePresidentsMen is one of my favorite films (and necessary viewing yearly with our current political climate). #HalHolbrook was one of the reasons it was so wonderful. We’re losing so many legends back to back. Too many. #RIPHalHolbrook https://t.co/L5kuo0G7iZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 2, 2021

“Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander tweeted that “we lost another giant today” and described Holbrook as “a glorious actor of endless charm and dignity and from all accounts a fine and decent gentleman who brought grace and light to his work and his colleagues and his audiences.”

We lost another giant today – a glorious actor of endless charm and dignity and from all accounts a fine and decent gentleman who brought grace and light to his work and his colleagues and his audiences. #RIPHalHolbrook — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 2, 2021

See more tributes below:

My God, what an incredible actor. Rest In Peace, Hal Holbrook. https://t.co/6NwfvwmqQs — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) February 2, 2021

RIP to the always wonderful Hal Holbrook.https://t.co/masIbULxcX — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 2, 2021

What an honor to just be on the same set with and be around the extraordinary #HalHolbrook He was a true giant in the business of acting. Peace & Blessings to all his Friends, Family and Loved Ones. Rest easy sir.

👑🙏🏽👑 pic.twitter.com/6tSrvctDju — THEO (@Theorossi) February 2, 2021

RIP Hal you will be so missed. A gentleman and a powerhouse performer. #legend #halholbrook pic.twitter.com/Mjzbw4Znem — DC (@DaneCook) February 2, 2021

I saw Hal Holbrook as Mark Twain twice, fifty years apart. He did a ton of work over the years, never less than first-rate, but the Twain performances approached perfection, and they will stay with me forever. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 2, 2021