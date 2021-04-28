Guy Ritchie’s ‘Wrath of Man,’ Starring Jason Statham, Sets China Release

Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man” will debut in China on May 10, three days after its U.S. release. The film’s star, Jason Statham, will also hit screens in “Fast & Furious 9” less than two weeks later on May 21.

The unusual Monday release may help the battalion of 19 local blockbusters, opening over the prior Labor Day holiday weekend, keep up their box office momentum.

Produced by MGM, the film is a remake of the 2004 French movie “Cash Truck” from director Nicolas Boukhrief. It will mark Ritchie’s fourth collaboration with Statham, after “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch” and “Revolver.” Statham plays H, a cash truck security guard who seeks to foil an attempted robbery and also hunt down the bad guys who murdered his son.

Statham has a huge following in the world’s largest film market, where he is the country’s 22nd-highest grossing star of all time, thanks primarily to the success of the “Fast & Furious” franchise there. “F9” will hit China a full five weeks ahead of its June 25 U.S. debut.

Audiences also know Statham from the breakout U.S.-China co-produced shark actioner “The Meg,” which grossed $153 million in the summer of 2018.

“Wrath of Man” will be Ritchie’s fifth China release. His prior films to have hit the territory are 2019’s “Aladdin,” which earned $53.5 million, 2017’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” ($8.35 million), 2012’s “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” ($29 million) and 2010’s “Sherlock Holmes” ($12.9 million).

Watch the “Wrath of Man” trailer below.