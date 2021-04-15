Gucci Heir Says ‘House of Gucci’ Film Is ‘Stealing the Identity of a Family’

The Gucci family is not happy with Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” film.

Patrizia Gucci, who is the great-grandchild of Guccio Gucci, told the Associated Press that she is worried the film “goes beyond the headline-grabbing true-crime story and pries into the private lives of the Guccio Gucci heirs.”

“We are truly disappointed,” Gucci told AP on Wednesday. “I speak on behalf of the family. They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system… Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. But there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

“House of Gucci” follows the real-life murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the former head of the Gucci fashion house, who was shot dead in 1995 by a hitman in Milan. His former wife, Patrizia (Lady Gaga), was convicted of arranging his murder in 1998. She ended up serving 18 years in prison before being released in 2016. MGM has slated the film for a theatrical release on Nov. 24.

Patrizia said she contacted the director’s wife, Giannina Facio, to receive clarification on “the scope of the film,” but has not received any reply. Facio previously met with some members of the Gucci family back in the early 2000s to discuss another potential project that would have revolved around Patrizia Gucci’s father, Paolo, and grandfather, Aldo, transforming the Gucci brand into a worldwide luxury player.

Emphasizing the family’s concern that the production team did not reach out for collaboration, Patrizia said that the Gucci family will decide what their next course of action will be after watching the completed film. The family is also worried that Scott’s film will carry over the inaccuracies they see in the book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” Additionally, they are displeased with many of the casting choices such as Al Pacino and Jared Leto.

“My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant,” Patrizia Gucci said. “He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all,” Patrizia Gucci said.

Of Jared Leto’s portrayal of Paolo Gucci, she said, “Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended.”

In January, Gucci confirmed to Novella that she liked that Gaga will be playing her in “House of Gucci,” calling the actor and musician a genius. On Sunday, Gucci reached out to the Italian news network Ansa and said “it’s not right” that Gaga didn’t reach out to her, saying that “any good actor should first get to know the person that they are meant to be playing.”

“I’m annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” she said. “It’s nothing to do with money because I won’t be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect.”