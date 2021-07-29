‘This Sceptred Isle’ Star Greta Bellamacina Set to Lead Italy-U.K. Feature ‘Commedia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“This Sceptred Isle” star Greta Bellamacina has been cast as the lead in Italian-U.K. film “Commedia,” produced by Cane Pezzato.

Helmed by Italian film and theater director Riccardo Vannuccini, the feature is intended as an homage to renowned Italian filmmaker Marco Ferreri (“Storie di ordinaria follia,” “The House of Smiles”).

Set as a “film within a film,” Vannuccini also stars in the feature, playing a director called Rocco Cucovaz who unsuccessfully directs Bellamacina in a variety of scenes, with each one descending into chaos until the female actors eventually take over the production.

Manolo Cinti (“Così parlò De Crescenzo”) is the director of cinematography while Thai fashion designer Pim Sukhahuta will design the costumes.

The film is produced by Cane Pezzato. Principle photography commences in Rome on Nov. 2.

Bellamacina is an actor, writer and director. She will soon be seen in Sky Atlantic’s “This Sceptred Isle,” Michael Winterbottom’s series about the Boris Johnson administration in the first few months of the coronavirus outbreak. She plays Johnson’s then associate Dominic Cummings’ Downing Street advisor Cleo Watson.

Bellamacina has also been cast in Apple TV Plus series “The Essex Serpent” alongside Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston and in feature film “Ultra Pure” opposite Camilla Rutherford.

She will also be seen in Jamie Adams’s upcoming comedy film “Venice at Dawn” alongside “House of the Dragon’s” Fabian Frankel.

“Commedia” will be Vannuccini’s first English-language film. His debut, “Scimmia – autobiografia di R.C,” won an award for most original work at the Overlook Festival Gillo Pontecorvo in Rome.

Bellamacina is repped by Grace Cavanagh-Butler at Tavistock Wood in London.