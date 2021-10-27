Gravitas Ventures Acquires U.S. Rights to Franka Potente’s ‘Home’

Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, has acquired the U.S. rights from production company Augenschein Filmproduktion to distribute Franka Potente’s directorial debut, “Home.”

Starring Jake McLaughlin, the drama tells the story of Marvin Hacks (McLaughlin), who comes home after more than 20 years in prison and soon finds out that his hometown has not forgotten his crime. Despite the confrontation and hostility from the locals, Marvin attempts to win back his place in society and is welcomed back by his shabby, run-down family home.

Kathy Bates, Lil Rel Howery, Aisling Franciosi, Derek Richardson, James Jordan and Stephen Root also star.

“Home” premiered at the Rome Film Festival last year, followed by Tallinn Black Nights, San Francisco and the Munich Film Festival ahead of its theatrical release in Germany this year. The film will have a theatrical release in 10 cities plus all major cable and digital platforms. It will be released Dec. 3 day and date.

The sale was negotiated by BAC Films together with WME Independent.

Augenschein Filmproduktion, headed by Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo, developed the story and produced “Home” together with France-based BAC Films Productions’ David Grumbach, Lemming Films’ Leontine Petit and Erik Glijnis based in the Netherlands and Fireglory’s Christine Gunther and Chevy Chen based in L.A. and Germany. “Home” was supported by Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, the FFA, the DFF, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Tax Credit, Eurimages and Creative Europe Media.