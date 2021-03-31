Quiver Distribution Nabs ‘Grace and Grit’ With Mena Suvari (EXCLUSIVE)

Quiver Distribution has landed North American rights to “Grace and Grit,” starring Mena Suvari and Stuart Townshend. It will release the film in theaters, as well as on digital and on-demand June 4.

The film is based on the 1991 book by philosopher Ken Wilber that tells the true story of his wife Treya’s five-year battle with illness, treatment and death as the couple falls deeper in love.

“Grace and Grit” is written and directed by British-American filmmaker Sebastian Siegel as his debut feature. Siegel produces alongside Eric Brenner and Lucas Jarach. Suvari and Townshend play fated lovers Treya and Ken Wilber, with Mariel Hemingway and Frances Fisher also starring.

“Sebastian depicts Ken Wilber’s life through a passionate lens as he pays respect to the couple’s journey with Mena Suvari and Stuart Townsend bringing heart and soul to this deeply moving story,” said Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman, co-presidents of Quiver.

Larry Greenberg negotiated the deal on behalf of Quiver with Brenner. Jim Jacobsen, Sabrina Zaretti, John Cataudella, Patricia Taylor, Isa Jonay and Blerim Ramosaj serve as executive producers.

Ken Wilber is one of the most influential American philosophers of the last century, publishing acclaimed books such as “A Brief History of Everything,” “No Boundary,” “Sex, Ecology, Spirituality,” “Integral Spirituality,” “Integral Psychology” and “The Marriage of Sense and Soul.” This marks the first time one of his works has been adapted to the screen.

Quiver Distribution is also behind the recent release of “Crisis” starring Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lily, which opened in theaters on February 26.