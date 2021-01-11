How to Watch the 2020 Gotham Awards Live Online

The 2020 Gotham Awards have already made history, with all of this year’s best feature nominees directed by women. The ceremony, which will livestream on the Independent Filmmaker Project and Variety’s Facebook pages beginning at 8 p.m. ET, is sure to offer more of the same.

The 30th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards contenders are led by Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow,” which received all four major noms: best feature, screenplay, actor and breakthrough actor. Eliza Hittman’s “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” Kitty Green’s “The Assistant” and Natalie Erika James’s “Relic” are also nominated for best feature.

In the best actor category, Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The other nominees in the category include Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Jude Law (“The Nest”), John Magaro (“First Cow”) and Jesse Plemons (“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”).

While the Gotham Awards are traditionally held on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, the pandemic delayed the 2020 event to Jan. 11, meaning the awards ceremony will be the first prominent event of the 2020-2021 awards season.

Here’s the full list of Gotham nominations:

Best Feature

“The Assistant” (Bleecker Street)

“First Cow” (A24)

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Relic” (IFC Midnight)

Best Documentary

“76 Days” (MTV Documentary Films)

“City Hall” (Zipporah Films)

“Our Time Machine” (Passion River Films)

“A Thousand Cuts” (PBS Distribution | Frontline)

“Time” (Amazon Studios)

Best International Feature

“Bacurau” (Kino Lorber)

“Beanpole” (Kino Lorber)

“Cuties” (Netflix)

“Identifying Features” (Kino Lorber)

“Martin Eden” (Kino Lorber)

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Radha Blank for “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)

Channing Godfrey Peoples for “Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Entertainment)

Alex Thompson for “Saint Frances” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Carlo Mirabella-Davis for “Swallow” (IFC Films)

Andrew Patterson for “The Vast of Night” (Amazon Studios)

Best Screenplay

“Bad Education,” Mike Makowsky (HBO)

“First Cow,” Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt (A24)

“The Forty-Year-Old Version,” Radha Blank (Netflix)

“Fourteen,” Dan Sallitt (Grasshopper Film)

“The Vast of Night,” James Montague, Craig Sanger (Amazon Studios)

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed in “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Jude Law in “The Nest” (IFC Films)

John Magaro in “First Cow” (A24)

Jesse Plemons in “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix)

Best Actress

Nicole Beharie in “Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Entertainment)

Jessie Buckley in “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn in “Minari” (A24)

Carrie Coon in “The Nest” (IFC Films)

Frances McDormand in “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Breakthrough Actor

Jasmine Batchelor in “The Surrogate” (Monument Releasing)

Kingsley Ben-Adir in “One Night in Miami…” (Amazon Studios)

Sidney Flanigan in “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

Orion Lee in “First Cow” (A24)

Kelly O’Sullivan in “Saint Frances” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Immigration Nation” (Netflix)

“P-Valley” (Starz)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

“Betty” (HBO)

“Dave” (FX Networks)

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Taste the Nation” (Hulu)

“Work in Progress” (Showtime)