The Golden Globes Will Be Awarded in 2022, Just Not on NBC

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is forging ahead with a way to recognize the best of this year’s film and television achievements despite the fact that NBC will not televise this year’s Golden Globes ceremony.

“The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes,” a source confirmed, though there is no further information at the moment on what form that recognition would take.

A letter went out to studios on Friday with an explanation of eligibility rules for the 79th Golden Globes. The emphasis appears to be on performances, raising the question of whether other areas such as music or directing will also be recognized.

Puck’s Matthew Belloni speculated that the Globes might take the form of a press conference as they did during the 2008 writer’s strike.

In May, NBC announced that it would not air the Golden Globes in 2022 after a series of revelations about the organization’s lack of diversity and ethical lapses caused a consortium of publicists to boycott the awards. The embattled organization has spent the summer undertaking a series of reforms, such as adding a group of 21 new members including 29% Black journalists; banning members from receiving gifts and trips from studios and talent; appointing three external members to its board of directors to help oversee diversity and ethics and hiring a team of experts in workplace legal issues.

The 21 new members would immediately be eligible to vote on this year’s Golden Globes.

NBC’s statement in May said, “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”