Golden Globe Awards Set for Jan. 9 as Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Unveils 2022 Calendar

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner.

The HFPA on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submissions deadlines in various categories. Nominations will be revealed Dec. 13. The deadline for movie and TV submission entry forms is Nov. 15.

The fate of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards was thrown in turmoil in February by revelations about the press organization’s internal practices and the lack of Black members in the HFPA, prior to recent recruiting efforts. NBC has been the HFPA’s longtime telecast partner but it decided to drop out of the 2022 telecast in light of the HFPA’s internal problems.

The HFPA’s short statement makes no mention of a telecast.

There was no immediate word from NBC on the HFPA’s plans. Another important constituency is the group of powerful publicists for actors and other creatives who have pressured the HFPA to make changes. The publicists have vowed to keep their clients away from the Globes and other HFPA activities until the organization instituted significant reforms.

The HFPA faced further scrutiny in May when Tom Cruise made a public show of returning the three Globe awards he won in the 1980s and ’90s to the association. Cruise won Globe trophies for 1984’s “Born on the Fourth of July,” 1997’s “Jerry Maguire” and 1999’s “Magnolia.”

Over the past few months, the HFPA has reformed its charter and bylaws. It has appointed a new president, German journalist Helen Hoehne, a new board of directors that includes three outside non-members, 12 member directors, and a credentials committee with five non-members and an advisory board.

Earlier this month the HFPA unveiled that it has recruited 21 new members.

Here is the 2022 Golden Globe Awards calendar released Friday:

October 18: Submission website for 2022 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries now open

November 15: Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms

November 22: Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

November 29: Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT

November 30: Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

December 8: Final screening date for Motion Pictures

December 9: Final date for Motion Picture press conferences

December 10: Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 12:00 p.m. (noon)

December 13: Announcement of nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at 5:00 a.m. PT

December 17: Final ballots sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

January 3: Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT

January 9: Presentation of the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Disclosure: Variety parent company PMC is a partner with MRC in the PMRC venture that owns Billboard, Vibe and the Hollywood Reporter. MRC produces the Golden Globe Awards through its MRC Live and Alternative division.