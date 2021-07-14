‘Golda’ Starring Helen Mirren Sells to Bleecker Street, ShivHans

Bleecker Street and ShivHans have secured U.S. rights to “Golda,” a biopic about Israel’s only female prime minister, Golda Meir.

The film stars Helen Mirren, an expert at revealing the inner lives of public figures in films like “The Queen.” It will be directed by Guy Nattiv, an Oscar winner for his short film “Skin,” with a script from “Florence Foster Jenkins” writer Nicholas Martin. The film will begin shooting in October in Europe.

The movie is described as a “ticking-clock thriller following the intensely dramatic events, high-stake responsibilities and controversial decisions which Meir faced during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.” It also gives Mirren a splashy, Oscar-bait-y role. Mirren’s recent credits include “F9” and HBO’s “Catherine the Great.” She will next appear in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

ICM Partners and CAA Media Finance negotiated the U.S. presale on behalf of producer Michael Kuhn (“The Duchess”) with Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and Julie Goldstein of ShivHans. Andrew Karpen of Bleecker Street and Shivani Rawat of ShivHans Pictures will serve as executive producers.

Popular on Variety

Mirren is represented by CAA. Guy Nattiv and Nicholas Martin are represented by ICM Partners. Nattiv is also represented by ADD Content Agency, Range Media Partners and Cohen Gardner.

Bleecker Street recently released the Sundance comedy “Dream Horse” starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, “Together Together” with Ed Helms and Patti Harrison and “Supernova” with Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth.

ShivHans Pictures is a production and finance company. Its credits include David Oyelowo’s directorial debut ”The Water Man” and Jonathan Hensleigh’s ”The Ice Road,” starring Liam Neeson.