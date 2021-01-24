‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Trailer: Legendary Movie Monsters Prepare for Ultimate Showdown

Two legendary titans face off in the first trailer for the new movie “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Released on Warner Bros.’ YouTube channel Sunday morning, the trailer gives viewers their first glimpse at the ultimate showdown between Godzilla and King Kong. The two exchange blows above the ocean, with Kong knocking Godzilla into the water, only for Godzilla to fire back with his atomic heat beam.

The film’s release date was recently moved up to March 26 from May 21 after being moved around multiple times by Warner Bros due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the Christmas Day release of “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Godzilla vs. Kong” will be one of the next tentpole films that Warner Bros. will release simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming platform HBO Max.

Legendary Pictures, the production company behind “Godzilla vs. Kong,” initially announced the project in 2015 as a crossover event between the “Godzilla” and “King Kong” franchises. This includes 2014’s “Godzilla,” 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island” and 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” Adam Wingard, who’s best known for his horror films such as “Death Note” and “Blair Witch,” directed the film. It stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is being released in the middle of the pandemic and consumers have the option of watching it from home with an HBO Max subscription or in theaters, though many around the country are still closed, so the film’s box office potential is up in the air. The film has the same $160 million budget as “Godzilla,” which grossed $524.9 million worldwide in 2014. “Kong: Skull Island” completed its box office run at $566 million, while “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” grossed $386 million. Given the franchise’s international appeal and many countries beginning to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine, it will be interesting to see if “Godzilla vs. Kong” will pass the $160 million threshold.

Watch the trailer below.