‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Release Date Moves Ahead Two Months

While nearly every movie has been delayed in wake of the pandemic, Warner Bros. has taken the unusual step of moving the release date for “Godzilla vs. Kong” ahead two months.

The legendary monsters will face off on March 26, instead of May 21, in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max.

Legendary Entertainment, the production company behind “Godzilla vs. Kong,” recently engaged in a public spat with Warner Bros., threatening to take legal action over the studio’s decision to send its movies to HBO Max on the same day they debut in theaters. However, the two companies have reportedly hashed out frustrations and conceded on a release strategy that satisfied both parties.

Adam Wingard directed “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the fourth entry in Legendary’s monster universe following 2004’s “Godzilla,” 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island” and 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” The upcoming crossover event — starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry — pits the otherworldly giants against each other in an epic battle.

