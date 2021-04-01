‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Cast Weighs In: Which Monster Would They Want on Their Team?

As Godzilla and King Kong battle it out on the big screen in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” Variety asked the movie’s cast which monster they want to have their back in a fight.

Rebecca Hall said, “Definitely Kong! Kong gets moody and angry, he would have his buttons pushed.”

Demián Bichir also picked the giant gorilla. “Have you seen that guy’s muscles?” he asked.

He also has hands, Julian Dennison declared. “He could do stuff,” the young actor said. “He doesn’t just swim around and then breath for a bit and then go back into the water.”

Dennison also suggested he’d get a “giant machine gun” for Kong to use. “I’d jump on his back, jump on his shoulder and I’d sit and whisper in his ear,” he said.

Kong would make a better friend. “We could probably braid our hair together,” Eiza González said. “We could really be best friends.”

Alexander Skarsgård admitted he would have picked the overgrown lizard up until a few months in their shoot. “I really fell in love with Kong,” he said. “I was like, ‘He’s a great guy and loyal.’”

Millie Bobby Brown was the only member of the ensemble to choose Godzilla. “He’s a little bit aggressive and he’s misunderstood. I usually go for the people that are misunderstood.”

Directed by Adam Wingard, “Godzilla vs. Kong” opened in U.S. theaters on Wednesday and earned $9.6 million, making it the most successful opening day since the onset of the pandemic. The Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment film opened internationally last weekend.