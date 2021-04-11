‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Tops $350 Million at Global Box Office

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” the new special effects extravaganza that imagines a battle royale between two of cinema’s most famous monsters, has surpassed $350 million at the global box office.

The Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures release is the first true blockbuster of the pandemic era. Domestically, “Godzilla vs. Kong’s” box office total stands at $69.5 million. Overall, the film has earned $357.8 million and counting. Internationally, “Godzilla vs. Kong” has amassed a sizable $288.3 million, with China accounting for the lion’s share of the grosses with a $165.4 million haul. Other top markets include Australia ($16 million), Mexico ($15.8 million), Taiwan ($11.7 million) and Russia ($11.1 million). The film is currently screening in nearly 40 markets.

What makes “Godzilla vs. Kong’s” box office performance so impressive is that it is also available in the U.S. on HBO Max. It is pulling in these sizable grosses despite the fact that most theaters are only operating at limited capacity due to coronavirus.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is the latest installment in Legendary’s ongoing monster-verse. Adam Wingard directs a cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

“We’re thrilled that ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ is bringing audiences back into theaters where they are open around the world, and also delivering for our HBO Max subscribers in their homes here in the U.S.,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “It’s truly a pleasure for all of us at Warner Bros. and HBO Max to be able to thank and congratulate Adam, Legendary and the entire ‘GvK’ team on the great results for this terrific movie.”