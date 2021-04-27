‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Director Adam Wingard in Talks to Return for New Legendary MonsterVerse Movie

After the massively successful debut of “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the film’s director, Adam Wingard, is in talks for a new movie in Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise.

Since its launch in theaters on March 31, “Godzilla vs. Kong” has topped $400 million at the box office, marking the highest grossing release of the pandemic era. The film also debuted on HBO Max, as part of Warner Bros.’ multi-platform release strategy for the studio’s 2021 slate.

In 2014, Legendary kicked off their MonsterVerse plans, after partnering with Japan’s Toho Studios for 2014’s “Godzilla.” “Godzilla Vs. Kong” is the fourth movie in the franchise, after “Kong Skull Island” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” Wingard would be the first director to return to fold for a second film.

There are no details regarding when the new MonsterVerse movie would debut, especially given that Wingard has a pretty full plate at the moment, with a live-action “Thundercats” feature in the works for Warner Bros. and a “Face/Off” sequel at Paramount upcoming.

