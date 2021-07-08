Global Screen Adds Film Noir for Kids ‘Clue – The Maltese Mystery’ to Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based sales agency Global Screen has picked up global distribution rights to Thale Persen’s “Clue — The Maltese Mystery,” a detective tale for children.

The film, which will be released in Norway by Nordisk on Aug. 27, will be the opening pic of the Cinemagi family program at the Norwegian Intl. Film Festival in Haugesund on Aug. 21.

“Clue — The Maltese Mystery” is based on the first four books of author Jørn Lier Horst’s bestselling youth book series, “Clue,” which has sold 500,000 books in Norway alone since its first publication and has also been published in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Korea, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Sweden. The Sunday Times in London described the author as “one of the most brilliantly understated crime novelists writing today.”

Persen is best-known for having directed the Yuletide series “The Christmas King” and vampire series “Heirs of the Night.”

Persen said the film drew inspiration from Agatha Christie’s novels, and had a similar recipe: “Smart detectives, a huge amount of circumstantial evidence, a pool of interesting suspects and a surprising solution.” Persen added: “It all takes place in a distinctly defined universe: a beautiful summer resort situated in a windswept Norwegian landscape.”

In the film, on the same day that Cecilia and Une meet Leo for the first time, a corpse turns up on the beach in their idyllic Norwegian bay. They ask: Who is the dead man? How did he get here? And could he have anything to do with the death of Cecilia’s mum the year before? The three teens seek out the truth, putting themselves in a peril. Along the way they encounter escaped prisoners, mysterious guests, secret diaries and dark, old passages into bunkers left from the war.

The cast is led by Julia Maelumshagen Nymoen, Kenza Olympia Iteka and Felix Sollie.

The film is produced by Cornelia Boysen and Pias Semb at Maipo Film, which produced the Academy Award nominated “Elling,” as well as “Happy, Happy,” “The Art of Negative Thinking,” the “Louis & Luca” trilogy, “The Ashlad” and “The Crossing.”

Global Screen is part of Telepool, which is owned by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s shingle Westbrook.