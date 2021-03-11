Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. to Star in Netflix Romantic Comedy ‘Players’

Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. will attempt to fight romantic fate in the upcoming Netflix movie “Players.”

The actors are set to star alongside Tom Ellis in the romantic comedy, which centers on Chicago sportswriter Mack (Rodriguez), who has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with her best friend Adam (Wayans). But when she unexpectedly becomes infatuated with one of her targets (Ellis), they are forced to confront the idea of a true relationship.

Trish Sie is directing “Players,” having previously helmed “The Sleepover” and “Pitch Perfect 3.” Whit Anderson, whose resume includes “Ozark,” “Marvel’s Daredevil” and “The Power,” is writing the script.

Producers include Marc Platt and Ryan Christians for Marc Platt Productions and Ross Dinerstein for Campfire. Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin will executive produce the film through their company I Can and I Will Productions. Ross Girard of Campfire and Dan Clarke are also executive producing.

Rodriguez, who broke out as the star of the CW melodrama “Jane the Virgin,” recently lead the Netflix rom-com “Someone Great.” That film, a celebration of female friendship, follows Rodriguez as a music journalist who decides to cut loose after her boyfriend dumps her on the heels of a big career change.

Wayans appeared alongside Zooey Deschanel in several seasons of “New Girl” and received acclaim for his role in the ABC sitcom “Happy Endings.” Another Netflix rom-com alum, Wayans starred in “Love, Guaranteed,” as a perpetually single lovelorn Washingtonian. After 1,000 first dates, he’s still a bachelor, so he sues the dating app that promised he would find romance. He also had a small role in Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”