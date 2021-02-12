Gina Carano, Ben Shapiro Team Up for Film After ‘Mandalorian’ Firing

Less than two days after Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm over “abhorrent” social media posts, Ben Shapiro, the conservative political commentator and co-founder of The Daily Wire, has pledged to make a movie with her.

“Hollywood cancelled Gina Carano for being conservative. That’s bullshit. So we’re fighting back,” Shapiro tweeted on Friday. “Become a DW member today with promo code GINA for 25% off, and join the cultural resistance.”

Lucasfilm fired Carano, who starred in both seasons of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” on Wednesday night after she shared several controversial social media posts on her Instagram story. One of the posts compared contemporary political differences to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany, and another post made light of masking-wearing mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic. Carano has also drawn controversy by posting misinformation about election fraud and mocking people who specify their gender pronouns.

Carano was also dropped by UTA as a client within hours after her Lucasfilm firing. Many users on Twitter used the hashtag #FireGinaCarano on Wednesday during the social media backlash.

A Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday night that there are no plans for Carano to be involved with the Star Wars company in the future. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the statement added.

There are no plans to release Carano and Shapiro’s films anywhere beyond The Daily Wire. Representatives for Carano did not return Variety’s request for comment.

Deadline first reported the news of the collaboration between Carano and Shapiro.