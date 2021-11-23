‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Scares Up Bumper Business at U.K. Box Office

Sony’s comedy sequel “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office, collecting £4.3 million ($5.7 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

Disney release ‘Eternals,’ the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped to second position in its third weekend and collected £1.2 million for a total of £12.8 million.

James Bond film “No Time to Die” also dropped a place to third with £940,075. Daniel Craig’s swan song now has a massive £94.4 million after eight weekends at the box office.

Warner Bros.’ “Dune” collected £634,843 in fourth place and now has £20.1 million after five weekends.

Another Warner Bros. title, the acclaimed “King Richard,” starring Will Smith, debuted in fifth position with a modest £570,316.

Of the upcoming releases, Disney’s animated film “Encanto,” gets a wide, mid-week release on Nov. 24, opening across more than 300 locations.

Universal’s “House of Gucci,” directed by Ridley Scott, and featuring an all-star cast of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino and Jack Huston, arrives with tremendous word-of-mouth and positive reviews. It will also open wide across more than 300 screens.

Yuletide programming has begun arriving at cinemas with Sky Cinema’s “A Boy Called Christmas” and Vue Entertainment’s “Timmy’s Cinema Adventure: Christmas Edition.”

Picturehouse Entertainment is releasing actor Reggie Yates’ feature directorial debut “Pirates” over 100 locations, while Darkland Distribution is also giving a 100-screen release to Russell Owen’s horror-mystery “Shepherd.”

Awards season programming is releasing in the shape of Radu Jude’s Berlin Golden Bear winner “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn,” from Sovereign Film Distribution, Chloë Fairweather’s U.K. Oscar entry “Dying to Divorce,” from Dartmouth Films, Oliver Stone’s “JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass,” from Altitude and Dublin International Film Festival winner “To The Moon,” from Eclipse Pictures.

There are two big Bollywood releases this weekend – “Antim,” starring superstar Salman Khan from Zee Studios International and “Satyameva Jayate 2,” starring John Abraham.